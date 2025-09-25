Bulletin Board

SERVICES & DEVOTIONS

The annual Red Mass for those in the legal field will be celebrated by Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre at the Cathedral of the Assumption, 433 S. Fifth Street, on Oct. 1 at 12:15 p.m. The Red Mass calls down the Holy Spirit on those who work in the field of law. All are welcome to attend.

The Marian Committee will hold a First Saturday Devotion Oct. 4 at St. Ignatius Martyr Church, 1818 Rangeland Road. Mass will be at 9 a.m., followed by the devotion and reconciliation at 9:30 a.m. The devotion includes adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, a Gospel and homily and sacred music.

The Archdiocese of Louisville Catholic Charismatic Renewal will host a “prayer and praise gathering” on Oct. 12 at 3 p.m. at St. Bernard Church, 7500 Tangelo Drive. All are welcome. For more information, contact Jessica Webster at jeskha.may@gmail.com.

The Archdiocese of Louisville’s Marian Committee will host the 74th annual Living Rosary at 3 p.m. Oct. 5 at St. Michael Church, 3705 Stone Lakes Drive. Children in first through 12th grades are invited to participate. To register a child for the event, visit www.marylouisville.com.

ORGANIZATIONS

The Secular Franciscans’ St. Joseph Fraternity meets for Mass at 9 a.m. on the first Saturday of the month at St. Stephen Martyr Church, 2931 Pindell Avenue. Formation and fellowship follow in the school library. For more information, contact Sue Allen at suekallen@bellsouth.net.

The St. Serra Club of Louisville, which promotes religious vocations, will host two events:

The next luncheon meeting will be held at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 6 at Golden Corral, 4032 Taylorsville Road. Father Pat Dolan will be the speaker. The cost is $12 for members and $15 for others.

A Holy Hour for Vocations will be held at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 8 in the chapel behind the altar at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road. All are welcome.

For more information, call Chuck Lynch at 442-9302.

SINGLES

The Catholic Single Adults Club, for singles 50 and older, will meet for a game of Putt-Putt at 3 p.m., followed by dinner at Applebee’s at 5 p.m. Oct. 5. For more information and directions, call 553-1476.

Catholic Singles of Louisville, a group for those in their 40s, will meet for a game night on Oct. 9 at 6:30 p.m. in Holy Trinity Church’s multipurpose room, 501 Cherrywood Road. Attendees can bring their favorite board game and a snack to share. For more information, contact Mike Miller at 472-5240 or mike25k@aol.com.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Ups & Downs, a support group for those dealing with loss, grief, depression and anxiety, meets the first Friday of each month from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Forest Hills Commons Assisted Living Facility, 9107 Taylorsville Road. The group is a ministry of St. Michael Church.

The cost is $5 per session. For more information, contact facilitator Ann C. Holloway, M.Ed., LMFT, at ach.29@hotmail.com.

Nourish for Caregivers — a program for those caring for an aging parent, spouse or loved one — meets in St. Margaret Mary Church’s Spirituality Center, 7813 Shelbyville Road, and via Zoom, every second Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. To register or to receive the Zoom link, contact Denise Ruiz at druiz@stmm.org or call 690-2834.

HERE & THERE

The Archdiocese of Louisville Catholic Women’s Conference will be held Nov. 8 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Holy Trinity Church, 501 Cherrywood Road. Lisa Cotter will be the keynote speaker. It will also include eucharistic adoration, Mass, prayer and confession.

Register at tinyurl.com/5dvyjvyc by Oct. 1. The cost to attend is $50, which includes lunch. The cost for high school and college students is $40. Religious sisters may attend for free.

Epiphany Church will host a free health and wellness fair Oct. 4 from 9 a.m. to noon in its community center, 914 Old Harrods Creek Road. Pre-registration is required for flu and COVID vaccines and wellness classes. For more information or registration links, contact Kristen Neises at kristenneises@gmail.com.

Holy Trinity Church in Fredericktown, Ky., will host a turkey supper Oct. 11 beginning at 4 p.m. For more information, contact the parish office at 859-284-5242.

Catholic Charities will host “Coffee and Conversations with Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre and Lisa DeJaco Crutcher, CEO” on Sept. 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at 435 E. Broadway. The event offers an opportunity to learn more about recent developments and effects on Catholic Charities,” including “services to our refugee and immigrant population, food insecurity, human trafficking, emergency assistance and more.”

Tours of Catholic Charities will be offered following the gathering. Coffee is provided. To register, email Brian Monell at bmonell@archlou.org or call 502.637.9786 ext. 118.

RETREAT

Epiphany Church, 914 Old Harrods Creek Rd., will host a men’s retreat titled “Holy Disruption: Turning the World Upside Down” on Oct. 11 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. The facilitator is Deacon Lucio Caruso. The cost is $30, which includes a continental breakfast and a box lunch. All ages are welcome. The registration deadline is Oct. 7. To register, visit tinyurl.com/4cbbryek.

THE ARTS

Holy Spirit Church, 3345 Lexington Road, will host Dr. Peter Latona, director of music at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C., for an organ recital at 7 p.m. on Oct. 3. The event is open to the public.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

Catholic Charities needs volunteers in its long-term care program. Provide weekly companionship or social activity for residents at area long-term care and assisted living facilities. Or, become a certified volunteer ombudsman, advocating for the rights of people living in long-term care. This role requires 36 hours of training and completion of 18 hours of continued education annually. Two-hour (minimum) weekly visits required.

For more details and to express interest, visit cclou.org/volunteer or contact Debbie Belt at dbelt@archlou.org or 637-9786, ext. 115.

St. Edward Church, 9608 Sue Helen Drive, will sponsor a blood drive Oct. 9 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the gym. Sign up online at redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

ALUMNI

The Flaget Alumni Association will host its annual Xaverian Brothers appreciation dinner on Oct. 8 at noon in the Elk’s Club #8, 2824 Klondike Lane, across from St. Martha Church. All are welcome, not just graduates. Lunch is $9. For more information, visit Flaget.org.

PEOPLE

Passionist Father Christopher Gibson will celebrate the 50th anniversary of his ordination with a Mass on Oct. 12 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Agnes Church, 1920 Newburg Road. A reception will follow in the church’s parish center.

EDUCATION & ENRICHMENT

The Archdiocese of Louisville Office of Mission Advancement will host “Women Helping Women: An estate planning session” on Oct. 9 at noon at the Pastoral Center, 3940 Poplar Level Road. The event is free and includes lunch. To register, visit archlou.org/women-helping-women or call Melody Denson at 585-3291 ext. 1117.

Bellarmine University’s Veritas Society will offer a six-week program titled, “Immigration and Deportation: Look What’s Happening Here,” on Thursdays from 2 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. Oct. 9 to Nov. 13. The series will “examine the laws, policies, and local realities of immigration and deportation, with a focus on how they affect families and communities in Louisville,” according to the society.

Membership in the Veritas Society is open to retired or semi-retired individuals 50 years and older. Registration is open at www.bellarmine.edu/ce/veritas.

The Archdiocese of Louisville Ministry Institute will offer a class titled, “Major Themes of Scripture” on Oct. 1 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at St. Thomas Church in Bardstown, Ky., 870 St. Thomas Ln.

The cost is $10. To register or for more information, contact Lynn McDaniel at lmcdaniel@archlou.org or 636-0296, ext. 1267. Class sizes will be limited and participants must pre-register (no walk-ins).

Nazareth Retreat Center will host a six-week course titled “‘Introduction to Christian Meditation” on Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. from Oct. 2 to Nov. 6. Register at nazarethretreatcenterky.org.

A Bible study led by Father Joe Rankin will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 30 at St. Rita Church, 8709 Preston Highway. The topic is, “We are unprofitable servants.” For more information, contact Debbie Minton at dminton@staparish.com.