Registration for archdiocese’s World Youth Day pilgrimage in 2027 is live

The Archdiocese of Louisville’s Office of Youth and Young Adults has partnered with JMJ Youth Pilgrimages for a pilgrimage to the 2027 World Youth Day event in Seoul, South Korea.

World Youth Day, which is organized by the Holy See and attended by the Holy Father, is typically held every two to three years. The next event will be held Aug. 1-9, 2027.

“It’s a pilgrimage experience for young people, where they gather with the pope and millions of others to celebrate their faith, deepen their understanding of the Church, and strengthen their relationship with Christ,” said an announcement about the archdiocesan pilgrimage. “This incredible journey of faith and fellowship will bring together young people from around the world for a life-changing experience of Church, where our young people of the Archdiocese of Louisville can be united as one diocesan family.”

The chaplains for the archdiocesan pilgrims will be Father Anthony Cecil, director of the Office of Youth and Young Adults, and Dominican Father John Baptist Hoang, chaplain for Catholic Campus Ministry at the University of Louisville.

The cost of the trip is estimated at $4,799 and can be paid in installments. The cost includes transportation and lodging, daily breakfast and WYD-affiliated meals.



Participants must be 18 years or older at the time of the pilgrimage to participate. For more details or to register, visit https://jmjyouth.wetravel.com/i/6980ca03e6b591cc87fcae07