The Archdiocese of Louisville’s Office of Multicultural Ministry will host a Community-Wide Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 14 at the Cathedral of the Assumption, 433 S. Fifth St.

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre will preside at the event, which has been held annually for 37 years. A live stream of the celebration will be available via the cathedral’s Youtube page.