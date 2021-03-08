Rachel’s Vineyard retreats planned for April

Two Rachel’s Vineyard retreats for those healing after an abortion will be offered in April.

According to the organizers, “Rachel’s Vineyard is a safe place to renew, rebuild and redeem hearts broken by abortion.”

The retreats aim to “offer a supportive, confidential, and non-judgmental environment where women and men can express, release and reconcile painful post-abortive emotions to begin the process of healing,” organizers said.

An interdenominational Rachel’s Vineyard retreat will be offered virtually April 16 to 18. To register, contact Rev. Dr. Linda K. Johnson at 502-235-3191 or lindajohnson@TWC.com at least one week prior.

A Catholic form of the Rachel’s Vineyard retreat will be at the Passionist Retreat house in Whitesville, Ky., (about 10 miles outside of Owensboro) April 23 to 25. To register, contact Constance at 270-474-4707 or constance@hopeafterabortionky.com at least one week prior.