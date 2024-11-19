Quintet of parishes sponsor habitat home for mother of three

Volunteers worked on a Habitat for Humanity house Oct. 24. The Catholic Quintet — St. Albert, St. Bernadette, Epiphany, St. Margaret Mary and St. Patrick churches — sponsor the home. (Photo Special to the Record)

Five parishes of the Archdiocese of Louisville have teamed up this fall to sponsor their 11th Habitat for Humanity house.

Operating as “The Catholic Quintet,” St. Albert, St. Bernadette, Epiphany, St. Margaret Mary and St. Patrick churches are currently sponsoring a house for homebuyer Chelsea Boyd.

The parishes raised $50,000 toward the cost of the home and contributed their labor to help build it, said Tricia Burke, a leader at Habitat for Humanity of Metro Louisville.

On Oct. 24-26, close to 60 volunteers from the parishes gathered for the “raise the roof” event. They helped put a roof and walls on the house. On Oct. 26, the homeowner gathered with volunteers for a ground blessing.

Now the parishes are taking turns sending volunteers to work on the house, which is expected to be completed by early 2025, Burke said.

Boyd, the homeowner, has three children and three grandchildren. According to an announcement from the Habitat for Humanity of Metro Louisville office, Boyd has dreamed of homeownership for a long time.

Chelsea Boyd, the homeowner, worked with a hammer Oct. 24 during a Habitat for Humanity “raise the roof” event, when the roof and walls were raised on her home. The Catholic Quintet — St. Albert, St. Bernadette, Epiphany, St. Margaret Mary and St. Patrick churches — are helping to build the home. (Photo Special to the Record)

“The first thing she is going to do in her new home is fall to her knees, pray and thank God. She cannot wait to sit back and enjoy her new home,” said the announcement.

Boyd will be the first member of her immediate family to own a home, the announcement noted.

“She hopes that her journey to homeownership will show her children that they can do it too,” it said.

The Catholic Quintet sponsors a Habitat house every two years, said Burke. The Habitat for Humanity of Metro Louisville is seeking volunteers from all parishes, she noted.To learn more about Habitat for Humanity of Metro Louisville, visit louisvillehabitat.org.