Loretto Sister Agnes Marie Hagan dies at 92

Sister of Loretto Agnes Marie Hagan

Sister of Loretto Agnes Marie Hagan, formerly Sister Mary Cordula, died Nov. 7 at the Loretto Living Center in Nerinx, Ky. She was 92 and had been a Sister of Loretto for 73 years.

Sister Hagan, a native of New Haven, Ky., ministered as an educator and social worker, serving in Illinois, Texas, California, Missouri and Kentucky.

In the Archdiocese of Louisville, she taught at Holy Family School from 1989 to 1995 and served Project Women in the 1990s. She also served at Nazareth Home in the community services department from 1997 to 2017 and volunteered at St. Boniface Soup Kitchen and St. John’s Center for Homeless Men.

In 2023, she moved to the Loretto Motherhouse, where she tutored and drove for the community.

She is survived by her sister, Sister George Mary Hagan of the Ursuline Sisters of Mount St. Joseph in Maple Mount, Ky., her sister-in-law, Ann Boone Hagan, extended family and members of her religious community.

A wake will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 25 at the Loretto Motherhouse in Nerinx. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 26 in the Church of the Seven Dolors at the Loretto Motherhouse. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Sorrows Cemetery on the Motherhouse grounds.



Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Sisters of Loretto, 515 Nerinx Road, Nerinx, Ky., 40049 or online at lorettocommunity.org.