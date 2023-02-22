Queen’s Daughters fashion show and luncheon set for March 22

The Queen’s Daughters will host its 70th annual fashion show and luncheon presented by Dillard’s on March 22 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, 830 Phillips Lane. Doors open at 11 a.m.

Proceeds from the show will support the Queen’s Daughters Scholarship Program and Catholic Charities of Louisville’s Family Services, which includes the Mama Matters, Family Support on the Go and Walking with Moms in Need programs.

Raffle tickets for prizes, including a $500 Dillard’s shopping experience, will be sold at the event. Fashion show tickets are $60 per person. To make reservations by March 14, visit https://queensdaughtersinc.com.