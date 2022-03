The Queen’s Daughters will host its annual fashion show and luncheon “Walking on Sunshine,” presented by Dillard’s, on April 7 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, 830 Phillips Lane. Doors open at 11 a.m.

Fashion show tickets are $60 per person. To make a reservation or donation online, click here.

The following levels of giving are also offered: $85 for one reservation, $170 for two reservations, $350 for three reservations and $700 for 10 reservations.