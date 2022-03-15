The Archdiocese of Louisville’s Office of Mission Advancement will offer “A Legacy of Faith” estate planning sessions this spring at various parishes.

An estate planning expert will discuss the basics of setting up an estate plan and answer questions.

Following is the schedule:

St. Margaret Mary Church’s Hospitality Room, 7813 Shelbyville Road, at 5:30 p.m. March 23.

St. Michael Church in the school cafeteria, 3705 Stone Lakes Drive, at 6:30 p.m. April 27.

St. Louis Bertrand Church's O'Brian Hall, 1104 S. Sixth St., at 6 p.m. May 10.

St. Brigid Church in Vine Grove, Ky., at 6 p.m. May 24.

Holy Trinity Church's Multi-Purpose Room, 501 Cherrywood Road, at 6 p.m. June 8.

Classes are free but space is limited. The deadline to register is two business days before each session. To register, visit https://www.archlou.org/PG-webinar/ or call Melody Denson, director of major gifts and planned giving, at 585-3291.