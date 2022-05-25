Father John Burke, administrator pro-tempore of St. Joseph Church, will celebrate his golden jubilee with a Mass of Thanksgiving at Good Shepherd Church, 3525 Rudd Ave., June 5 at 11 a.m. All are welcome to attend and a reception will follow in Lehmann Hall.

In addition to the Mass, his jubilee will benefit a Habitat for Humanity effort to repair six homes and conduct a community clean-up in the Portland neighborhood. Father Burke would like to raise $25,000 for the effort.

To contribute to the collection, visit louisvillehabitat.org, click the donate button and select “Make this donation in honor of someone.” An option to donate during the reception will also be available.