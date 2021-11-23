Catholic Charities is hosting Presents with a Purpose, a drive to collect Christmas gifts, from now until Dec. 13. Donations should be new and unwrapped as families will go shopping for the items and they need to be visible.

The drive will benefit clients from Catholic Charities programs: Sister Visitor Center, Family Support Services, Migration and Refugee Services and the Bakhita Empowerment Initiative.

Donation drop offs must be scheduled in advance. Volunteers to help unload and sort donations are also needed.

Contact Toni Flores at aflores@archlou.org or 637-9786, ext. 316, to schedule a drop off, volunteer or to ask any questions. Drop off dates are Dec. 6-10 and 13 at Catholic Charities. A wish list of donations is at cclou.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/2021-CCL-ChristmasWishList.pdf.