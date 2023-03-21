Presentation on Kentucky’s oldest telescope set for April 5

Monsignor Michael Bouchet’s 120-year-old telescope is housed at the Archdiocesan History Center. It has been taken out of storage and is the subject of Chris Graney’s April 5 presentation. (Photo Special to The Record)

Chris Graney, an astronomer and historian of science with the Vatican’s astronomical observatory, will present “Kentucky’s Oldest Telescope: Born and Bred in Louisville,” at Monnik Beer Company, 1036 E. Burnett Ave., on April 5 at 7 p.m.

The refracting telescope, with a 4.5 inch aperture, belonged to Monsignor Michael Bouchet, who was rector of the Cathedral of the Assumption in the late 19th century, according to an announcement from event organizers. Made in Louisville by A.C. Schuman, the telescope has been taken out of storage after more than 120 years. It is housed at the Archdiocesan History Center on South Fifth Street across from the cathedral.

The presentation is part of the University of Louisville’s Astronomy Lecture Series.

For more information, visit https://louisville.edu/physics/events/2022/kentucky2019s-oldest-telescope-born-and-bred-in-louisville.