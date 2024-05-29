Presentation Academy will honor eight women and a priest at 29th Tower Awards

Presentation Academy will honor a priest along with eight women at its 29th annual Tower Awards for Women Leaders event on Oct. 3 at the Galt House Hotel, 140 N. 4th St.

The Tower Awards honor “Louisville women leaders in their fields” and highlight “the contributions of these role models to Presentation Academy students and the Kentuckiana community,” according to a press release from the school.

For the first time, the school will also honor a man. It will present its inaugural Father Joseph T. Graffis Award to Father Joseph Graffis, a chaplain for Presentation. The award recognizes an individual who demonstrates leadership and unwavering commitment to supporting and advancing Presentation Academy’s mission, said the release.

This year’s other honorees are:

Arts and Communications — Martha Kiefer and Jenny Kiefer, a graduate of the class of 2007 are co-owners of Butcher Cabin Books. Jenny Kiefer is also the author of “This Wretched Valley.”

— Martha Kiefer and Jenny Kiefer, a graduate of the class of 2007 are co-owners of Butcher Cabin Books. Jenny Kiefer is also the author of “This Wretched Valley.” Business Technology and Trade — Jennifer Green is digital and technology chief legal officer at Yum! Brands Inc.

— Jennifer Green is digital and technology chief legal officer at Yum! Brands Inc. Education — Dr. Carla Humphrey Hay, a graduate of the class of 1960, is a retired professor emerita at Marquette University.

— Dr. Carla Humphrey Hay, a graduate of the class of 1960, is a retired professor emerita at Marquette University. Government Justice and Law — Jennifer Black Hans, member of the class of 1988, is the legislative committee analyst at the Legislative Research Commission.

— Jennifer Black Hans, member of the class of 1988, is the legislative committee analyst at the Legislative Research Commission. Science and Healthcare — Delanor Manson, is chief executive officer at Kentucky Nurses Association.

— Delanor Manson, is chief executive officer at Kentucky Nurses Association. Service and Advocacy — Beth Mattingly Denham, a graduate of the class of 1968, is senior vice president of development at Kosair for Kids.

— Beth Mattingly Denham, a graduate of the class of 1968, is senior vice president of development at Kosair for Kids. The Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented to Susan Hartman Smith, of the class of 1968. Hartman Smith is a retired nonprofit executive of GuardiaCare Services, Inc., and Family Services Inc.

will be presented to Susan Hartman Smith, of the class of 1968. Hartman Smith is a retired nonprofit executive of GuardiaCare Services, Inc., and Family Services Inc. The Mother Catherine Spalding Visionary Award will be presented to Dr. Alice Krekel Kruegel, of the class of 1957, the retired regional laboratory director of the US Drug Enforcement Agency.

All funds from the event benefit the school’s tuition assistance program. The event will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, contact Karen Schneider at 583-5935, or kschneider@presentationacademy.org. To purchase tickets by Sept. 27, visit https://e.givesmart.com/events/Cv7/.