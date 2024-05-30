Bourbon raffle raises $450,000 for tuition aid

The Catholic Education Foundation’s third annual online bourbon raffle has raised $450,000.

The proceeds will provide tuition assistance to families for the coming school year, according to a press release from the foundation.

“In only our third year, this event’s net result was more than double last year’s, creating a Catholic school experience for more than 350 students whose families can’t afford it — we can’t wait to notify them of their scholarship awards,” said Richard A. Lechleiter, president of the CEF. “This event was so much fun! And we couldn’t have pulled it off without the incredible generosity of folks who donated this amazing bourbon inventory for the benefit of our young students. What a debt of gratitude we owe to each of you.”For more information about the CEF, visit www.ceflou.org.