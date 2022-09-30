Presentation Academy students celebrate International Day of Peace

Presentation Academy students and members of the faculty stood in formation to create a human peace sign Sept. 23 on the school’s campus to commemorate International Day of Peace. (Photo Special to The Record)
Students at Presentation Academy celebrated International Day of Peace, observed Sept. 21, with a week of activities. The students held a prayer service for peace, wrote kind notes and painted rocks which they distributed around the community. On Sept. 23, a group including students and members of the faculty formed a human peace sign on the school’s campus.
Presentation Academy students wrote kind messages which were distributed around town in celebration of International Day of Peace. (Photo Special to The Record)