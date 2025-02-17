Pope’s therapy adjusted again after tests reveal ‘polymicrobial infection’

Votive candles, including some bearing a photo of Pope Francis, are seen on the base of a statue of St. John Paul II outside Rome’s Gemelli hospital Feb. 15, 2025. (CNS photo/Pablo Esparza)

By Cindy Wooden, Catholic News Service

VATICAN CITY — On his fourth day in Rome’s Gemelli hospital, Pope Francis was without fever and devoted some time to work, the Vatican said.

“The Holy Father continues to be apyretic (without fever) and is continuing the prescribed therapy,” the Vatican’s evening bulletin said Feb. 17. “His clinical condition is stationary.”

“This morning he received the Eucharist and then devoted himself to some work activities and reading texts,” the bulletin said. An official said a staff member from the Vatican Secretariat of State, which coordinates much of the work of the Roman Curia, likely brought the texts to the pope.

“Pope Francis is touched by the many messages of affection and closeness that he continues to receive in these hours; in particular he wishes to address his thanks to those who are hospitalized at this time, for the affection and love they express through drawings and messages of good wishes; he prays for them and asks that they pray for him,” the official bulletin said.

The Gemelli pediatric oncology and pediatric neurosurgery wards are located on the 10th floor of the hospital next to the suite of rooms reserved for the pope, his aides and his security.

Earlier Feb. 17 the Vatican had said test results that arrived that morning showed that the pope is suffering from a “polymicrobial infection of the respiratory tract, which required a further modification of his therapy.” Polymicrobial means multiple pathogens are involved. Doctors had also adjusted the pope’s medication after tests Feb. 15.

“All the tests performed to date indicate a complex clinical picture that will require an appropriate hospital stay,” said the bulletin Feb. 17. Matteo Bruni, director of the Vatican press office, declined to guess how long the pope would be hospitalized, but he announced that the pope’s weekly general audience Feb. 19 was canceled.

The 88-year-old pope was admitted to the Gemelli hospital Feb. 14 after more than a week of suffering from bronchitis and difficulty breathing. He was diagnosed with a respiratory tract infection.

Bruni had told reporters earlier Feb. 17 that the pope slept well, woke up and had breakfast and was reading newspapers and continuing his therapy. He was in a good mood, he said.

The Vatican has not said what will happen with the Mass and the ordination of permanent deacons the pope was scheduled to preside over Feb. 23 as part of the Jubilee of Deacons. The Prefecture of the Papal Household, which organizes many of the pope’s meetings, reportedly canceled appointments scheduled through Feb. 22.

Italian newspapers reported Feb. 17 that Pope Francis had an aide phone Holy Family Parish in Gaza his first two nights in the hospital to continue to check on the priests, religious and hundreds of families taking shelter there. The pope has been calling the parish every evening for months.

“The pope called us Friday and Saturday; he was in a good mood, his voice a little tired, but he wanted to know how we were,” said an unnamed official at the parish who spoke to the Italian TGcom24 television station. “An aide handed him the phone and he was able to talk to us.”

However, the official said, on Feb. 16 “he rested, and we knew he wouldn’t call.”

Father Gabriel Romanelli, pastor of the parish, later told Vatican News, “We heard his voice. It is true, he is more tired. He himself said, ‘I have to take care of myself.'”

Then on Feb. 16, “Pope Francis sent a written message to my cellphone,” Father Romanelli told Vatican News. Parishioners knew the pope would not call, but they did not expect the message, which thanked parishioners for their prayers and conveyed his blessing.

The pope, who underwent surgery in 1957 to remove part of one of his lungs after suffering a severe respiratory infection, has been susceptible to colds and bouts of bronchitis.

Beginning with his weekly general audience Feb. 5, Pope Francis had an aide read the bulk of his homilies and prepared speeches at public Masses and audiences.

“It is difficult for me to speak,” he explained to visitors at the audience Feb. 5 before handing off his text.

At Mass Feb. 9 for the Jubilee of the Armed Services, Police and Security Personnel, he apologized, saying he was having “difficulty breathing.”

At his general audience Feb. 12, he apologized for not delivering the main talk himself, saying it was “because I still can’t with my bronchitis. I hope next time I can.”

But on all those public occasions, he took the microphone to urge prayers for peace and to give his blessing.