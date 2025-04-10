Pope prays for victims of Dominican nightclub disaster

A woman reacted at the site of the collapsed Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, April 9. The roof of the iconic nightclub in the Dominican capital collapsed during a merengue concert, killing more than 200 people and injuring hundreds more. (OSV News photo/Erika Santelices, Reuters)

By David Agren, OSV News

Pope Francis prayed for the victims of a nightclub disaster in the Dominican Republic that claimed more than 200 lives and has provoked mourning across the Caribbean country.

In an April 9 telegram to Archbishop Francisco Ozoria Acosta of Santo Domingo, the pope sent his condolences to the families of the dead, “while encouraging everyone to persevere in their efforts to help and accompany others.”

“The Holy Father imparts to all, through the intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary, consolation to the afflicted (and) the comforting apostolic blessing as a sign of hope in the risen Lord,” the telegram said.

The roof of the Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo collapsed during a merengue concert shortly after midnight on April 8. The death toll rose to 218 people on April 10, with 200 people injured in the tragic incident.

Merengue artist Rubby Pérez was killed an hour into his performance, when the roof collapsed, according to The Associated Press. Other victims included politicians and two former major league baseball players, Octavio Dotell and Tony Blanco. Merengue is a vibrant musical genre and dance form that originated in the Dominican Republic.

Rescuers sifted through debris at the nightclub and brought in sniffer dogs to search for victims as anguished families of the missing gathered at the site. The search for survivors ended April 10, however. Dominican authorities still don’t know what caused the nightclub roof to cave in.

In an April 8 statement, the Dominican bishops’ conference expressed sorrow and offered prayers. The bishops’ statement also urged people to “keep hope alive” as rescue workers raced to find the missing.

“We call on society to collaborate with relief agencies with actions such as donating blood, yielding to ambulances, only sharing information from official sources and praying for all those affected,” it said.

Archbishop Richard G. Henning of Boston, whose archdiocese serves a large Dominican community, said in an April 9 statement: “My heart is filled with profound sorrow as I grieve with our brothers and sisters of the Dominican Republic, especially those within our Archdiocese of Boston, following the tragic event that claimed so many precious lives early Tuesday morning in Santo Domingo.”

He continued, “In these moments of deep sorrow, we, the people of God, are called to come together in prayer, and mutual support, remembering that fraternal love and compassion are our greatest strengths in the face of suffering and pain.”

“I encourage my Dominican brothers and sisters that, just as they are known for their contagious joy, may they now, more than ever, be known for their hope in Christ Jesus and their spirit of solidarity as a people,” Archbishop Henning added.