Members of Holy Spirit School’s robotics team participated in the VEX IQ Kentucky State Tournament on March 1 at Scott County Middle School in Georgetown, Ky.

Holy Spirit School’s robotics team will compete in the Vex Robotics World Championship competition May 12-14 in Dallas.

The Vex Villians, a team composed of six sixth-grade students, will “compete against other top-tier teams in a series of challenges designed to test their engineering, problem-solving and collaboration skills,” according to an announcement from the school. The team is still raising funds for the trip. For more information or to donate, visit bit.ly/3DA3V3r.