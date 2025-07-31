Pope paves way for St. John Henry Newman to be formally named doctor of the church

St. John Henry Newman, a British-born scholar who dedicated much of his life to the combination of faith and intellect at universities, is pictured in an undated portrait. The Vatican announced July 31, 2025, that Pope Leo XIV has paved the way for St. John Henry Newman to become the newest doctor of the church. (OSV News photo/courtesy Fathers of the Birmingham Oratory)

By Gina Christian, OSV News

St. John Henry Newman — the 19th-century theologian, intellectual and preacher who journeyed from Anglicanism to Catholicism, powerfully shaping religious thought in both faith traditions — will be named a doctor of the church by Pope Leo XIV.

The news was announced by the Vatican shortly after Pope Leo’s July 31 audience with Cardinal Marcello Semeraro, prefect of the Dicastery for the Causes of Saints.

The Vatican press bulletin stated that the pope had “confirmed the affirmative opinion of the plenary session of cardinals and bishops, members of the dicastery” for sainthood causes, on conferring the title, which since the early church has been bestowed on saints whose doctrinal writing and teachings are held to have special authority. St. Ambrose, St. Augustine, St. Gregory the Great and St. Jerome were the first four doctors of the church, and excluding today’s announcement, there have been 37 saints so named.