Pope Leo to make ‘digital appearance’ at US Catholic youth conference

Pope Leo XIV signed his name for a young man after presiding over a prayer vigil with hundreds of thousands of young people in Rome’s Tor Vergata neighborhood Aug. 2, 2025. The vigil was part of the Jubilee of Youth celebrations. (CNS photo/Vatican Media)

By Gina Christian, OSV News

Pope Leo XIV will have a “real-time digital encounter” with participants attending the National Catholic Youth Conference this fall.

The news was announced Aug. 15 by the annual conference’s host, the National Federation for Catholic Youth Ministry. The Washington-based organization, launched in 1981 with the support of the U.S. bishops, fosters collaboration among the country’s Catholic youth ministry leaders.

During the gathering, which will take place Nov. 20-22 in Indianapolis, the pope will address an expected crowd of 15,000 or so young people ages 14-18.

The digital appearance — scheduled for Nov. 21 at 10:15 a.m. (ET) amid the event’s general session — will feature a 45-minute dialogue with a pre-selected group of young people. Details of that selection process will be released at a later time, said organizers. EWTN will broadcast and livestream the exchange.

“This historic moment will mark a powerful opportunity for young people to witness the universal Church’s care and concern for their voices, experiences, and hopes,” said the NFCYM in its press release, noting that it had timed the announcement’s date with that of the Aug. 15 feast of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary as part of “entrusting this event to the Blessed Mother.”

While it did not issue a formal announcement of the pope’s scheduled appearance, the Vatican press office distributed copies Aug. 15 of the national federation’s press statement in English, Spanish and Italian, according to OSV News partner Catholic News Service Rome.

NFCYM executive director Christina Lamas said her organization was “humbled and thrilled to welcome the Holy Father” to the upcoming conference.

“His presence is a profound reminder that young people are at the heart of the Church and that their voices matter,” said Lamas.

“Even in a globalized world, the Church can seem far away for young people,” said Archbishop Nelson J. Pérez of Philadelphia, episcopal adviser and board member of NFCYM. “The Holy Father’s choice to encounter the American youth in this way is an expression of his closeness to Catholic youth, following in the footsteps of his predecessor Pope Francis who called the youth the ‘now of God.'”

NFCYM described Pope Leo’s participation in the event as “inspirational,” adding that it will “build on the hope-filled encounters with millions of young people both online through the first-ever Digital Influencers Jubilee, and in person at the recent Jubilee for Youth in Rome.”