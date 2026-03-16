Pope Leo calls for ceasefire in Middle East, special prayers for Lebanon

Pope Leo XIV speaks to those gathered to pray the Angelus in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican March 15, 2026. (CNS photo/Vatican Media)

By Carol Glatz , Catholic News Service

VATICAN CITY (CNS) — Marking the two weeks since the U.S. and Israel launched their first attacks on Iran and since the Israeli military resumed strikes in Lebanon, Pope Leo XIV called for an immediate ceasefire.

“On behalf of the Christians of the Middle East, and of all women and men of good will, I appeal to those responsible for this conflict: cease fire!” he said March 15.

“May paths of dialogue be reopened! Violence can never lead to the justice, stability and peace for which the people are waiting,” he said after praying the Angelus with people gathered in St. Peter’s Square.

“For two weeks now, the people of the Middle East have been suffering the horrific violence of war,” the pope said. “Thousands of innocent people have been killed, and countless others have been forced to flee their homes. I renew my prayerful closeness to all who have lost loved ones in the attacks, which have struck schools, hospitals and residential areas.”

“The situation in Lebanon is a cause for great concern,” he added. “I hope that avenues for dialogue will emerge to support the country’s authorities in implementing lasting solutions to the serious crisis currently unfolding, for the common good of all the Lebanese people.”