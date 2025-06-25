Pope calls for end to bloodshed in Syria, Middle East, via solidarity, dialogue

Pope Leo XIV greeted visitors in St. Peter’s Square before his general audience at the Vatican June 25. (CNS photo/Lola Gomez)

By Carol Glatz, Catholic News Service

VATICAN CITY — Pope Leo XIV condemned the suicide bombing at a Damascus church, calling it “a cowardly terrorist attack” as he appealed to the international community not to give up on Syria.

He also called for dialogue, diplomacy and peace for the whole Middle East, quoting from the prophet Isaiah, “One nation will no longer raise its sword against another nation. They will no longer learn the art of war.”

“Let this voice from the Most High be heard!” he said at the end of his weekly general audience in St. Peter’s Square June 25.

“Let the lacerations caused by the bloody actions of these last days be healed. Let all logic of bullying and revenge be rejected and may the path of dialogue, diplomacy and peace be resolutely chosen” he said.

At least 25 people were killed and 63 others wounded after a suicide bomber opened fire and then detonated an explosive vest at St. Elias Greek Orthodox Church in Damascus, Syria, June 22, during a Sunday Divine Liturgy.

The jihadist group, Saraya Ansar Al-Sunna, claimed responsibility for the attack, according to the AFP June 24. It was the first such attack in Damascus since former President Bashar al-Assad was overthrown by Islamist-led rebels in December, ending 13 years of civil war.

Pope Leo sent a telegram expressing his sadness over the “loss of life and destruction caused by the attack.”

He also expressed his solidarity with and prayers for all those affected by the tragedy in the telegram, sent on the pope’s behalf by Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Vatican secretary of state, June 24.

After offering his greetings in multiple languages at the end of his weekly general audience in the square, the pope said the bombing Sunday was “a cowardly terrorist attack.”

Offering his prayers for the victims and their families, the pope said, “This tragic event recalls the profound fragility that still marks Syria after years of conflict and instability.”



“It is therefore crucial that the international community does not look away from this country, but continues to offer it support through gestures of solidarity and with a renewed commitment to peace and reconciliation,” he said.

Pope Leo then addressed all Christians in the Middle East, saying, “I am close to you, the whole church is close to you.”



“We continue to follow developments in Iran, Israel and Palestine closely and with hope,” he said.

“The words of the prophet Isaiah resonate more urgently than ever,” he said, quoting from the vision of Zion where nations will beat their swords into plowshares and end the art of war.

“Let this voice from the Most High be heard!” he said to applause, calling for a rejection of revenge and a return to dialogue.