Faith in Jesus brings healing, hope, new life, pope says

Pope Leo XIV greeted a child from the popemobile as he rode around St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican before his weekly general audience June 25. (CNS photo/Lola Gomez)

By Carol Glatz, Catholic News Service

VATICAN CITY — When facing despair, exclusion and disappointment, do not be afraid to turn to Jesus and pray for the healing power of his love, Pope Leo XIV said.

“A very widespread ailment of our time is the fatigue of living: reality seems to us to be too complex, burdensome, difficult to face,” he told thousands of pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square for his general audience June 25. It was the last public general audience Pope Leo was scheduled to lead until July 30.

“At times we feel blocked by the judgment of those who claim to put labels on others,” he said, and people may be tempted to “switch off, we fall asleep, in the delusion that, upon waking, things will be different.”

“But reality has to be faced, and together with Jesus, we can do it well,” he said.

The pope centered his catechesis on two accounts of miracles in St. Mark’s Gospel: Jairus’ daughter who awakens from death and the woman who is healed of a hemorrhage.

These two miracles “reveal the healing power born of faith in Jesus,” he said.

“These two Gospel accounts teach us to be unafraid to turn to Jesus in prayer and to entrust ourselves to the healing power of his love, which can transform apparently hopeless situations and even bring life out of death,” he said.

“For God, who is eternal life, death of the body is like sleep. True death is that of the soul: of this we must be afraid!” Pope Leo said.

When Jesus revives Jairus’ child, he “tells the parents to give her something to eat,” which conveys an important message for parents today, he said.

‘When our children are in crisis and need spiritual nourishment, do we know how to give it to them? And how can we, if we ourselves are not nourished by the Gospel?” he asked.

The woman afflicted with hemorrhages had been condemned by others to stay hidden and isolated, he said. “At times, we too can be victims of the judgment of others, who presume to put a robe on us that is not our own. And then we suffer and cannot come out of it.”

But she is brave, has faith and emerges from the crowd to touch Jesus, resulting in her healing, he said. Others in the crowd who touched Jesus experienced no similar transformation because they lacked faith.

“Perhaps today, too, many people approach Jesus in a superficial way, without truly believing in his power. We walk the surfaces of our churches, but maybe our heart is elsewhere!” the pope said.

“This woman, silent and anonymous, conquers her fears, touches the heart of Jesus with her hands, considered unclean because of her illness. And she is immediately healed,” he said, because as Jesus said to her, “your faith has saved you. Go in peace.”

“Dear brothers and sisters, in life there are moments of disappointment and discouragement, and there is also the experience of death. Let us learn from that woman, from that father: let us go to Jesus,” he said.

“He can heal us, he can revive us. Jesus is our hope!” he said.