Podcast will discuss generosity and importance of Catholic Services Appeal

The October episode of “What’s New in Archlou,” an Archdiocese of Louisville podcast, is available now.



This month’s guest is Father Jeff Nicolas, pastor of St. Bernadette Church, who will join Dr. Brian Reynolds, chancellor of the archdiocese, to discuss the virtue of generosity, how it connects to the Catholic faith and “how to build a culture of generosity and stewardship” in parishes, said an announcement from the archdiocese.



They will also discuss the importance of the annual Catholic Services Appeal. Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre will also offer a reflection on the appeal.

The monthly podcast highlights the people and ministries of the archdiocese and the Catholic Church in central Kentucky.



“Each month, we welcome new guests to discuss what’s going on in the archdiocese and invite you to get involved as you deepen your engagement with your Catholic faith,” the announcement said.



The podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio, the Faith channel and the archdiocese’s YouTube channel, Facebook page and website, archlou.org.