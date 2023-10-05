2023 Catholic Services Appeal begins

The annual Catholic Services Appeal began again on Oct. 1 with the same goal as last year — $4.1 million — and a new theme. Calling Catholics to center their giving on the Eucharist, the 2023 theme is: “Do this in memory of me.”

“We hear it at Mass every week,” noted Molly Keene Smith, who leads the Archdiocese of Louisville’s Mission Advancement Office.

“We thought it was perfect because it resonates with everything we do,” she said. “Everything we do is in memory of him. And everyone recognizes those words; they’re our marching orders.”

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre explains in the new campaign brochures, “With this invitation and strengthened by the Eucharist, Jesus invites us to remember Him as we go forth into the world and respond as His disciples to all that we encounter.”

Catholic households in the archdiocese’s 24 counties of central Kentucky began receiving CSA brochures over the last week. Redesigned envelopes — that look more like brochures this year — have also started appearing in church pews.

The materials include ways to give — online and by mail, a one-time gift or a pledge, among other options — as well as an opportunity to submit a prayer intention. Prayer requests do not require a donation. Archbishop Fabre will pray over the submissions throughout the year.

The materials this year also contain more details about how the appeal supports all 110 parishes of the Archdiocese of Louisville.

“People think that money stays in Louisville, but every single parish benefits from funds from CSA,” said Melissa Herberger, coordinator of the appeal. For example, she noted, catechist training, formation of deacons and the retirement of priests — who continue to assist in parishes — are funded by the appeal.

In addition, the education of seminarians — the archdiocese’s future priests — are supported by the appeal. This year, the archdiocese has 16 seminarians in formation, up from 11 at this time last year.

“With the large amount of seminarians, we’re excited, but the budget this year for seminarians is a million dollars,” said Keene Smith. “It’s a good problem to have, but without CSA, that won’t happen.”

To help meet the need, an anonymous donor has created a matching grant for seminary education. Gifts made to the seminary education fund will be matched up to $75,000.

Two other matching gifts are being offered this year.

Gifts made by lapsed donors (who didn’t give last year) and new donors will be matched up to $50,000.

The third matching gift opportunity provides an incentive to those who already give generously. Increases in donations made by Salt & Light level donors — those who contribute $500 and more — will be matched up to $25,000.

“We’re very blessed to have three matching gifts,” said Keene Smith. “It really doubles the impact your gift can have.”

She noted that participation in the appeal rose last year with about 11,545 donors. That was welcome news, she said. She and Herberger said they hope to see more participation this year from the 60,000 households registered at parishes in the archdiocese.

“I hope when people receive the mailing, they pray for the success of the appeal and then consider” a donation, said Herberger.

The 2023 Catholic Services Appeal will run through June of 2024.

For more information and to donate, visit www.ArchLou.org/CSA.