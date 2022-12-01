Placement test for high schoolers set for Dec. 10

The Catholic High School Placement Test for eighth-graders wishing to attend a Catholic high school next year will be Dec. 10.

The test is free and students take the test at the Catholic high school they plan to attend. Students should bring two #2 pencils. Location information can be found at www.louisvillecatholicschools.com. If inclement weather cancels the test on Dec. 10, it will be rescheduled for Dec. 17 at the same time. For more information, call or email the high school you plan to attend.