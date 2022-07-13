Archdiocesan News

‘Pilgrimage of Racial Solidarity’
to highlight 19th century Black Catholics

“A Pilgrimage of Racial Solidarity” will be presented by St. Agnes Church’s chapter of the Sister Thea Bowman Society on July 30 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Deacon Ned Berghausen, who serves at St. Agnes, will lead the day-long pilgrimage to different points around the Louisville area, highlighting the experience of 19th-century Black Catholics and sharing his research on Mary Narcissa Frederick, a Black Catholic woman who had been enslaved.

The day begins and ends at Oxmoor Farms and includes a walking pilgrimage in downtown Louisville that will cover about 1.6 miles.

The cost is $15 and includes transportation, a guided tour of Oxmoor Farms and a bag lunch. Register by July 25 at https://bit.ly/agnespilgrimage. For more information, contact Deacon Berghausen at nberghausen@stagneslouisville.org or call the parish at 451-2220.

