“A Pilgrimage of Racial Solidarity” will be presented by St. Agnes Church’s chapter of the Sister Thea Bowman Society on July 30 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Deacon Ned Berghausen, who serves at St. Agnes, will lead the day-long pilgrimage to different points around the Louisville area, highlighting the experience of 19th-century Black Catholics and sharing his research on Mary Narcissa Frederick, a Black Catholic woman who had been enslaved.

The day begins and ends at Oxmoor Farms and includes a walking pilgrimage in downtown Louisville that will cover about 1.6 miles.

The cost is $15 and includes transportation, a guided tour of Oxmoor Farms and a bag lunch. Register by July 25 at https://bit.ly/agnespilgrimage. For more information, contact Deacon Berghausen at nberghausen@stagneslouisville.org or call the parish at 451-2220.