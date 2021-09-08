Walking Together Pilgrimage for Racial Justice, sponsored by the Archdiocese of Louisville’s Office of Multicultural Ministry, will take place Oct. 15-16 and Catholics are invited to participate.

The pilgrimage will start Oct. 15 with a pilgrims’ blessing prayer service at St. Augustine Church, 1310 W. Broadway, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

On Oct. 16, participants will gather at 10 a.m. at the Cathedral of the Assumption. Following an opening prayer, students from Presentation Academy will lead them on a pilgrimage of about a mile to the school’s campus at 861 S. Fourth St.

Along the route, Presentation students will discuss the history of racial justice from the perspective of Mother Catherine Spalding and the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth, according to a press release from Modern Catholic Pilgrim which is organizing the event.

The walk will end in Presentation’s gym at 11:30 a.m., where pilgrims will have lunch and time for fellowship.

A panel discussion and a keynote address by Dr. Kathleen Dorsey Bellow will take place in the afternoon. Dorsey Bellow is director of the Institute for Black Catholic Studies at Xavier University in New Orleans. The day will conclude with Mass at 4 p.m.

Participants may take part in any or all of the activities over the course of the two-day event, said the release. A goodwill offering will be collected and a donation of $10 per adult with children is suggested.

To register, visit https://bit.ly/mcpwt. For more information, contact Will Peterson at will@moderncatholicpilgrim.com or Janice Mulligan at jmulligan@archlou.org.