Passionist Father Ronan Newbold died March 6 at Nazareth Home Highlands.

Father Newbold, baptized George, was 80. He professed vows in 1963 and was ordained a priest in May of 1969.

He served for 27 years in Japan doing retreat work and parish ministry. Father Newbold also served his congregation as a local superior and a regional vicar.

Upon returning to the United States, Father Newbold served as associate pastor of Immaculate Conception Church in Chicago for 11 years. He also served as a retreat director in California and Texas.

He is survived by his brother Mark Newbold of Indianapolis, Ind., other relatives and members of his congregation.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. May 11 in the chapel at the Passionist Monastery on Newburg Road.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Immaculate Conception in Chicago on March 22. Burial will take place at a later date.