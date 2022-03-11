Community gathers to pray for Ukraine

On a gray, chilly evening, about 125 people gathered for an interfaith prayer vigil March 8 at the Louisville Waterfront. It included prayers, wishes of comfort and expressions of love for those affected by the war in Ukraine. Russia invaded the East European country Feb. 24, sparking a humanitarian crisis as more than two million have fled the nation. The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees has called it the “fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II.”