Community gathers to pray for Ukraine

About 125 people attended an interfaith prayer vigil for Ukraine March 8 at the Louisville Waterfront. (Photo Special to The Record by Father Patrick Delahanty)
On a gray, chilly evening, about 125 people gathered for an interfaith prayer vigil March 8 at the Louisville Waterfront. It included prayers, wishes of comfort and expressions of love for those affected by the war in Ukraine. Russia invaded the East European country Feb. 24, sparking a humanitarian crisis as more than two million have fled the nation. The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees has called it the “fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II.”
Steven Hughes waved the flag of Ukraine as he stood behind his wife and others from the community who are from Ukraine. A brief ceremony March 8, attended by about 125 people at the Louisville Waterfront, included prayers, wishes of comfort and expressions of love for those affected by the war in Ukraine. Russia invaded the East European country Feb. 24, sparking a humanitarian crisis. The interfaith prayer vigil was organized by local faith groups. (Photo Special to The Record by Father Patrick Delahanty)
Todd Grote, whose wife is from Ukraine, held his son, Nicholas, at a vigil for Ukraine attended by about 125 people. (Photo Special to The Record by Father Patrick Delahanty)