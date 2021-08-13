The Passionist Earth and Spirit Center will present two courses related to racism and racial equity in the coming weeks.

A six-week course called “Listen, Learn, Act: Finding a Path Forward,” will be offered at 10 a.m. on consecutive Tuesdays starting Sept. 7. The free course will help participants “engage more deeply, in learning and in action with the racial equity issues facing Louisville and our nation,” according to the center.

A four-week course called “Anti-Racism for Beginners: Part One” will begin at 7 p.m. on Oct. 7.

The course will “help participants take a deeper dive into the core concepts of anti-racism and connect those concepts to current racial justice movements,” according to the course description.

The center’s news release said the course will also “explore the intersections of faith, spirituality and racial justice in both historical and modern contexts and offer action steps for ways that individuals and communities can actively work to dismantle racism.”

Participants may join either event in person or online via the Zoom platform. For more information or to register, visit https://www.earthandspiritcenter.org/ or email info@earthandspiritcenter.org.