‘Conversations’ episode feature messages about Catholic education

The January episode of “Conversations with Archbishop Kurtz,” a TV show featuring the Archbishop of Louisville and his guests, will air on The Faith Channel throughout the month on Tuesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m., Wednesdays at 10 a.m. and Saturdays at 4 p.m.

In this episode, Archbishop Joseph E. Kurtz and Chancellor Dr. Brian Reynolds will welcome guests Leisa Schulz, superintendent of schools and Charlie Leis, president of EdChoice KY to discuss how Catholic schools are reaching out to children with special learning needs and scholarship tax credits. Archbishop Kurtz will also discuss his time away and being treated for cancer.

The Faith Channel can be found on Spectrum channel 19 with a cable box and Spectrum digital channel 279.

Bardstown viewers can watch the episode on Channel 19 (BRTV) at 7 p.m. on the first two Mondays of the month and on Bardstown’s PLG TV on

Tuesday afternoons at 4 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays at 11:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

The show is also on iTunes, www.archlou.org/conversations, WLCR 1040 AM radio, WLHN 95.3 FM in Meade County and Breadbox Media.