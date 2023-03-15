Parishioners invited to Chrism Mass April 4

In this April 2022 file photo, Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre breathed into the mixture of oil and balsam as he consecrated the sacred Chrism during a Mass at the Cathedral of the Assumption. Van Tran, a seminarian for the Archdiocese of Louisville, looked on. (Record File Photo by Marnie McAllister)

The Archdiocese of Louisville’s annual Chrism Mass will be celebrated during Holy Week on April 4 at 7 p.m. in the Cathedral of the Assumption, 433 S. Fifth St.

All parishioners are invited to attend the liturgy, which unites the 110 parishes of the archdiocese. During the celebration, Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre will bless the holy oils and consecrated the sacred Chrism that will be used by parishes in the coming year for the dedication of new churches and altars and in the sacraments of anointing the sick, confirmation, baptism and ordination.

The priests of the archdiocese who attend the celebration also are invited to renew the promises of priesthood, pledging to work together to shepherd and serve the people of the archdiocese.