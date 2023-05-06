Parishes give $70,000 to collection for the religious retirement fund

Parishes in the Archdiocese of Louisville donated $70,000 to the 2022 Retirement Fund for Religious collection.

To date, the archdiocese has collected a total of $5,172,355.69 to help religious communities care for senior members, according to a letter from the National Religious Retirement Office.

Nearly 30,000 senior religious benefit from the annual collection. In addition to helping religious communities provide for day-to-day eldercare needs, proceeds from the Retirement Fund for Religious collection also “underwrite programming and education that promote long-term retirement planning.”

“These resources focus on helping communities to reduce costs, enhance eldercare and identity additional sources of income,” the letter said.