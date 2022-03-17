The Archdiocese of Louisville has forwarded $510,400 in donations to those helping survivors of the Dec. 10, 2021, tornado outbreaks.

The Diocese of Owensboro has received more than $470,000 for tornado recovery efforts as of March 11.

The funds were donated primarily by 90 parishes in the archdiocese, which held collections to aid the Owensboro Diocese after deadly twisters devastated parts of the region. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said the storms are responsible for killing 80 people.

Funds for the Diocese of Owensboro’s recovery also came from an archdiocesan donation as well as from individual donors who sent contributions to the archdiocese and Catholic Charities for general tornado relief.

About $40,000 has been forwarded to three Archdiocese of Louisville parishes in Taylor County for tornado recovery. The funds, assisting underinsured or uninsured families affected by the Dec. 10 storms, came from donations made directly to the archdiocese for general tornado relief.

Donations can be sent to Archdiocese of Louisville, ATTN: Tornado Relief, 3940 Poplar Level Road, Louisville, Ky., 40213-1463.