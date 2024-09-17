Parishes discuss pastoral plan for Hispanic ministry

Hispanic parish leaders from St. Rita Church spoke with pastor Father Michael Tobin, center, during a small-group discussion on Sept. 14. Spanish-speaking parishioners of nine parishes received training on the National Pastoral Plan for Hispanic and Latino Ministry. (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)

On Sept. 14, 141 Hispanic leaders across the archdiocese gathered at St. Edward Church’s gymnasium to receive training on the National Pastoral Plan for Hispanic and Latino Ministry, titled, “Missionary Disciples Going Forth with Joy.”

The event was designed to help leaders from all areas of Hispanic ministry — such as youth ministry, catechesis, liturgical ministry and hospitality ministry — to look inward at the reality of the Hispanic ministry in their parishes, said Eva Gonzalez, director of the Archdiocese of Louisville’s Office of Hispanic Ministry.

The training offered an overview of the pastoral plan, highlighting the current reality of Hispanic/Latino ministry, the priorities identified in Hispanic/Latino ministry, the pastoral guidelines and its objectives and pastoral approaches to ministry.

The plan, approved by the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, provides a pastoral guide to Hispanic ministry, with a “strong focus on evangelization and the formation of missionary disciples,” according to the document.

The plan asked the dioceses to meet with parish leaders regularly to “consider the local reality and resources available,” and then “discern the steps the diocese needs to take to continually improve and expand Hispanic/Latino Ministry.”

Parish leaders from Immaculate Conception Church in La Grange, Ky., listened to a speaker during the diocesan training on the National Pastoral Plan for Hispanic and Latino Ministry Sept. 14 at St. Edward Church. (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)

Andrea Flores, a parishioner at St. Edward Church, said the in-service was important because the leaders from parishes “need to understand what the diocese can do,” including what materials are available to the parishes.

The training tapped resources from the USCCB — including videos and questions, which the parishioners discussed in small groups.

They considered questions posed by the plan, including: “Do the people you serve have opportunities for a personal encounter with Christ?” and “Are sacramental preparation, faith formation and other programs offered in multiple languages to accommodate the needs of diverse participants?”

Maria Castaneda, coordinator of Hispanic ministry at St. Peter the Apostle Church who participated, said that the leaders see “a lot of needs in the parish” and that the diocese will support the leaders in fulfilling these needs. She said with excitement, the plan gives her “an idea of where to start.”

The event also served as an opportunity for Gonzalez to hear from parish leaders, she noted, adding, they know their community and parish better than she does.

Participants of the diocesan in-service on the National Pastoral Plan for Hispanic and Latino Ministry chatted during a break between sessions Sept. 14. Maria Castaneda, foreground left, said the day of training provided direction for her ministry. (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)

The pastoral plan itself is the fruit of Encuentro gatherings held over the past decade, and demonstrates that the Hispanic community was “heard by the bishops,” she said.

Parish leaders need to feel that they are being heard at the local level, too, she said.

Gonzalez plans to share the participants’ feedback with pastors and archdiocesan offices.

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre joined the conclusion of the training and celebrated a bilingual vigil Mass.

Participating parishes were Annunciation in Shelbyville, Ky.; Immaculate Conception in La Grange, Ky.; Christ the King in Tompkinsville, Ky.; and St. Rita, St. Edward, Epiphany, Holy Name, St. Peter the Apostle and St. Joseph.