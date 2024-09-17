Churches offer extended adoration during National Eucharistic Revival’s Year of Mission

Students processed with the Blessed Sacrament to Our Lady of the Woods Chapel, where they began 24 hours of adoration, on Sept. 10. (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)

Since July 2024, the National Eucharistic Revival has been in the Year of Mission, which will conclude in June 2025.

In unity with the National Eucharistic Revival and its Year of Mission, Catholic churches across the archdiocese have offered extended opportunities for eucharistic adoration.

Forty-seven parishes in the Archdiocese of Louisville offer adoration every week, with many others offering adoration monthly, according to the website www.archlou.org,

Maria Solloum, left, and Ellie Riddle knelt for prayer during adoration at Bellarmine’s Our Lady of the Woods Chapel on Sept. 10. (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)

Still others offer adoration daily, such as St. Paul Church, located at 6901 Dixie Highway, which offers adoration from 6 a.m. to midnight every day, and St. Martin of Tours Church, located at 639 S. Shelby St., which offers perpetual adoration.

On Sept. 10, Our Lady of the Woods Chapel on Bellarmine University’s campus, joined in on the action for a day.

Just a few yards away from a bustling career fair, several students and staff of Bellarmine gathered near the statue of St. Angela Merici, the founder of the Ursuline order, on the university’s quad to celebrate an outdoor Mass.

Brian Peraza Sosa knelt for prayer during adoration at Bellarmine’s Our Lady of the Woods Chapel on Sept. 10. (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)

Father George Munjanattu, pastor of Holy Family Church, celebrated the Mass, drawing the congregation’s attention to a verse from the Gospel reading, Luke 6:12, in which Jesus spends the night in prayer prior to choosing the 12 apostles.

He told the students and staff that, in imitation of Jesus, they should spend time in prayer before making decisions. He drew their attention to the campus’ third annual 24-hour adoration, which followed the liturgy.

The 24-hour prayer opportunity was first organized at Bellarmine in 2022 by BUCatholic, a student-led Catholic organization on campus.

This year, the 24-hour adoration took place after 10 students processed with the Blessed Sacrament, carried by Father Munjanattu, to Our Lady of the Woods Chapel, located on Bellarmine University’s campus.

During an outdoor Mass at Bellarmine University Sept. 10, worshippers, from left, Ben Griffin-Graham, Mark Meade and Paige Holtmann, sang a hymn. The Mass was followed by 24-hours of adoration. (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)

The students each signed up to sit in adoration in one-hour time slots, from noon Sept. 10 to noon on Sept. 11. This year, several students from the University of Louisville signed up, as well.

Mason McKinney, membership chair of BUCatholic, participated in the Mass and procession on Sept. 10. In a recent interview, he said that he finds comfort in being “that close to Christ.”



Those interested in adoration can contact their local parish for more information, or take a look at the Archdiocese of Louisville’s updated list of parishes’ regularly scheduled adoration times online at www.archlou.org/parishes/eucharistic-adoration/.