Parish catechetical ministry is focus of daylong event planned Sept. 20

The Archdiocese of Louisville will present “Catechetical Encuentro — Communion and Mission” on Sept. 20 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at St. John Paul II Church, 3539 Goldsmith Lane.

The event “aims to enhance understanding and dedication to catechesis in parish communities.” Catechetical leaders, catechists, high school juniors and seniors and those involved with marriage, family life and youth ministry are encouraged to attend.

A Mass celebrated by Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre will open the day. The liturgy will be followed by presentations — available in Spanish and English — on the following topics:

“Echoing the Faith through the Heart” with Dr. Olga Villar.

“What Happens after Confirmation?” with Gabriela Escalante.

“Nurturing the Faith” with Carla Ferrando-Bowling.

“Building Bridges” with Art Turner and Deacon Stephen Bowling.

“Working in Communion for the Mission” with Eva Gonzalez.

“Supporting the Mission” with Art Turner and Deacon Stephen Bowling.

Registration, which includes lunch, is $25 per person. Register through your parish as a group or individually by contacting Eva Gonzalez, director of Hispanic Ministry, at egonzalez@archlou.org or at www.archlou.org/hispanic-ministry-english/.