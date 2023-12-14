Our Lady of Guadalupe honored at Mass

Hundreds of Hispanic and Latino Catholics gathered at St. Peter the Apostle Church on Johnsontown Road Dec. 12 to celebrate the feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe, patroness of Mexico and of the Americas. It was one of a dozen or so celebrations of the feast day in the Archdiocese of Louisville.
Father Francisco J. Hernández Mendéz celebrated a Spanish-language Mass and Father Christopher Lubecke concelebrated. Parishioners performed several traditional dances as well as a reenactment of the apparition of Our Lady of Guadalupe to St. Juan Diego Cuauhtlatoatzin in 1531.