Our Lady of Guadalupe honored at Mass

Dancers performed the Danza del Tepeyac, a traditional dance honoring Our Lady of Guadalupe, Dec. 12 at St. Peter the Apostle Church. The event was one of a dozen or so celebrations of the feast day in the Archdiocese of Louisville. (Record Photos by Ruby Thomas)

Hundreds of Hispanic and Latino Catholics gathered at St. Peter the Apostle Church on Johnsontown Road Dec. 12 to celebrate the feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe, patroness of Mexico and of the Americas. It was one of a dozen or so celebrations of the feast day in the Archdiocese of Louisville.

Parishioners took part in a reenactment of the apparition of Our Lady of Guadalupe to St. Juan Diego Cuauhtlatoatzin. (Record Photo by Ruby Thomas)

Father Francisco J. Hernández Mendéz celebrated a Spanish-language Mass and Father Christopher Lubecke concelebrated. Parishioners performed several traditional dances as well as a reenactment of the apparition of Our Lady of Guadalupe to St. Juan Diego Cuauhtlatoatzin in 1531.

Members of the congregation listened during a Spanish language Mass. (Record Photo by Ruby Thomas)