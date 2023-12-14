Official — Archbishop makes new appointment

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre has made the following appointment, effective Dec. 14, 2023.

Reverend Pier Giorgio Dengler, O.P

Reverend Pier Giorgio Dengler, O.P., has been appointed pastor of St. Rose Church and Holy Rosary Church in Springfield, Ky.

Father Dengler, born in New York City, studied at the Pontifical Faculty of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C. He professed his vows as a Dominican on Aug. 15, 2012, and was ordained a priest May 19, 2018.

He completed post-graduate studies at Teachers College, Columbia University in New York, earning a Master’s Degree of Science in speech and language pathology in 2003, and at Catholic University’s Busch School of Business in Washington, D.C., earning a Master’s Degree in ecclesial management in 2018.

Father Dengler, a member of the St. Joseph Province, served at St. Thomas Aquinas Church as a deacon in Charlottesville, Va., from 2017 to 2018 and at St. Joseph Church in Greenwich Village, New York, as a parochial vicar from 2018 to 2021.

Since arriving in the Archdiocese of Louisville, he has served as a parochial vicar at St. Louis Bertrand Church.