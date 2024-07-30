Online safety presentation set for Sept. 17 at Lourdes

Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 508 Breckenridge Lane, will host a presentation for parents called “Stay Safe on the Net” from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 17.

Sergeant Zack Morris from the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crimes Branch will be the presenter.

The topics will include:

Online predator identification.

Tips for parents on how to protect children from online predators.

Resources parents can use to safeguard their children’s electronic devices.

The presentation is sponsored by the parish’s Health and Wellness Ministry. Due to the nature of the topics to be discussed, children should not attend.