DeSales to host its annual ‘Bourbon, Brew and Bites Bash’ Sept. 28

DeSales High School will host its annual Bourbon, Brew and Bites Bash fundraiser from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 28 on the school’s campus, 425 W. Kenwood Drive.

The event, formerly known as Day on the Grounds, “celebrates Kentucky’s culinary heritage by featuring a variety of dishes and drinks from popular local restaurants, breweries and distilleries,” according to an announcement from the school. More than 35 local food and beverage vendors will take part. All proceeds benefit the school’s tuition fund. Tickets may be purchased for $50 per person until Sept. 12, after which the cost will be $65. Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.desalesbash.com.