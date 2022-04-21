Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre has made the following Religious Priests’ appointments, effective June 15:

Reverend Joel C. Rogers, C.P.M., has been appointed Pastor of St. Helen Church in Glasgow, Ky., and Our Lady of the Caves Church in Horse Cave, Ky.

This assignment will coincide with the transfer of Reverend Ben Cameron, C.P.M., back to the Generalate.

Reverend Peter Stryker will also be called back to the Generalate.

Father Rogers, born in Port Hueneme, Cal., became a member of the Congregation of the Fathers of Mercy in 1993 and was ordained a priest on June 10, 2000. He attended seminary at St. Philip’s Oratory in Toronto, where he studied philosophy and theology.

Father Rogers has served as associate pastor of St. Helen and Our Lady of the Caves since Oct. 8, 2020. He has also previously served as pastor and associate pastor of both parishes.

Father Rogers has also served the Archdiocese of Louisville as pastor of Holy Cross Church in Burkesville and Emmanuel Church in Albany.

He currently serves on the Priests’ Council as the Religious Representative, and previously did so from 2013 to 2015.

Other Appointments:

Reverend Brother Joseph Morgan, C.P.M., who is expected to be ordained a priest on June 4, has been appointed to serve as associate pastor of St. Helen Church in Glasgow, Ky., and Our Lady of the Caves Church in Horse Cave, Ky.

Reverend Nathan Mudd, C.P.M., has been appointed to serve as associate pastor of St. Helen Church in Glasgow, Ky., and Our Lady of the Caves Church in Horse Cave, Ky.