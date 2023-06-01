Official — June 1, 2023

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre has made the following appointment, effective June 21, 2023.

Reverend Jonathan M. Erdman

Reverend Jonathan M. Erdman has been appointed pastor of St. Francis of Assisi Church while continuing as chaplain for the Archdiocese of Louisville’s local Courage Chapter.

Father Erdman, who served as administrator of St. Francis of Assisi for the past year, will continue his responsibilities to Most Reverend Steven Lopes for the Personal Ordinariate of the Chair of St. Peter as administrator of Our Lady and St. John Church.

Father Erdman, born in Mahoning Township, Pa., was ordained on June 29, 2017. He attended Yale University Divinity School in New Haven, Conn., where he earned a Master of Divinity degree in 2004 and did post-graduate studies at St. Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology from 2016 to 2017. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in psychology from the University of Missouri-Rolla in 2000.

Since his ordination, he has served as a priest administrator of Our Lady and St. John Church, and also served as associate pastor of St. Margaret Mary Church. He has served as chaplain of the Courage Chapter since 2019.

Prior to ordination, he served as an Episcopal priest for 12 years before he and his wife, Andrea, and their five children came into full communion with the Catholic Church in July 2016. They arrived in Louisville in 2010.

He previously served as curate and youth minister at St. Thomas Church, Fifth Avenue, N.Y., and at Calvary Episcopal Church in Louisville from 2010 to 2016.