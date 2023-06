DeSales students Landon Sinex, left, and Jackson Trip painted a Gallopalooza horse for UofL’s Peace Hospital. (Photo Special to The Record)

A group of DeSales High School art students have refurbished a Gallopalooza horse for UofL Health’s Peace Hospital.

DeSales also students helped to install and unveil the “Peace Horse” May 9 at the Newburg Road hospital, which offers behavioral health services.

Andrea Lewis, who serves as Peace Hospital’s CEO, said the horse is meant to give hope to some 200 patients who seek care at the hospital daily. The students also refurbished a horse for UofL Health – Mary & Elizabeth Hospital last year.