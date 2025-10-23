Official — Clergy receive new appointments

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre has made the following appointments, effective Nov. 1, unless otherwise noted. All appointments are in the Archdiocese of Louisville.

Pastor Appointment:

Reverend Peter Bucalo

Reverend Peter Bucalo will serve as pastor of Our Lady of Mercy Church in Hodgenville and St. Ann Church in Howardstown. This appointment will coincide with the termination of his responsibilities at St. Stephen Martyr Church.

Father Bucalo, born in the Bronx borough of New York City, attended major seminary at St. Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology in southern Indiana, where he also earned a Master of Arts in Catholic philosophical studies and a Master of Divinity. He was ordained to the priesthood on May 30, 2015.

Father Bucalo previously served as pastor of Mary Queen of Peace Church and as associate pastor of Holy Name, Holy Spirit and Holy Trinity churches.

Administrator Appointments:

Reverend L. Wilfredo Fernandez will serve as administrator pro tempore of St. Aloysius Church in Pewee Valley from Oct. 20 through Dec. 1. He will then return to serving as associate pastor. This appointment will coincide with the termination of his responsibilities at St. Edward Church.

Reverend Thomas E. Gentile will serve as administrator pro tempore of St. Stephen Martyr Church.

Other Official Appointments:

Deacon Joseph R. Dant’s responsibilities as administrator pro tempore of Our Lady of Mercy Church in Hodgenville and St. Ann Church in Howardstown will conclude. He will continue serving as deacon at St. Augustine Church in Lebanon and Holy Name of Mary Church in Calvary.

Reverend Steven D. Henriksen will retire as administrator of St. Boniface Church and associate pastor of St. Frances of Rome Church, effective Nov. 3. Current addresses for priests and deacons can be found at: www.archlou.org/about-the-archdiocese/.