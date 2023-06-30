Office seeks donations for back to school fair

The Archdiocese of Louisville’s Office of Multicultural Ministry will hold its 17th annual Community Back to School Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 15 at the Catholic Enrichment Center, 3146 W. Broadway.

The office is asking for donations of school supplies including the following items: book bags, pencils, ink pens, colored pencils, erasers, loose-leaf paper, spiral notebooks, composition notebooks, pocket folders and washable markers. The office has created an Amazon wish list with a complete list of items needed. To view and shop from the list, visit https://www.amazon.com/registries/gl/guest-view/1BISMLE900F65. Monetary donations and gift cards are also welcome. For more information, call the office at 636-0296.