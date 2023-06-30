Office seeks donations for back to school fair

Archdiocesan News

The Archdiocese of Louisville’s Office of Multicultural Ministry will hold its 17th annual Community Back to School Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 15 at the Catholic Enrichment Center, 3146 W. Broadway.

The office is asking for donations of school supplies including the following items: book bags, pencils, ink pens, colored pencils, erasers, loose-leaf paper, spiral notebooks, composition notebooks, pocket folders and washable markers. The office has created an Amazon wish list with a complete list of items needed. To view and shop from the list, visit https://www.amazon.com/registries/gl/guest-view/1BISMLE900F65. Monetary donations and gift cards are also welcome. For more information, call the office at 636-0296.

