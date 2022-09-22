Nineteen named semifinalists in National Merit Scholarship program

Nineteen students in the Archdiocese of Louisville were named semifinalists in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.
Scholarship winners will be announced in the spring.
The semifinalists are:
- Assumption High School — Josephine Deye.
- Holy Cross High School — Ethan Scobee.
- Sacred Heart Academy — Julia Ceresa, Lauren Ceresa, Shelby Davis, Lucy Dixon, Grace Guernsey and Mary Martinelli.
- St. Xavier High School — Nathan Donohue, Owen Estes, Bennett Haara, Graham Ice, Lorenzo Martinelli, Weston Metts and Joseph Ruppe.
- Trinity High School — Henry Fieldhouse, Krish Gupta, Anthony Holder and John Kehdy.