Office of Hispanic Ministry to offer basic Spanish classes in the fall

The Archdiocese of Louisville’s Office of Hispanic Ministry will offer a level I basic Spanish course on Mondays from 10 a.m. to noon at St. Rita Church, 8709 Preston Highway, starting Oct. 5.

The course is designed for people who wish to communicate and become more involved with the Hispanic community in their parishes, said a press release from the office. The series of 10 classes will help to prepare students to engage in basic conversational Spanish.

A minimum of five students must be enrolled in order for the course to be held. The maximum class size is 10 students. The cost is $140, which includes a book and other materials. To register, by Sept. 25, send an email to hispmin@archlou.org.