Notre Dame Seminary honors Archbishop Fabre

The honorary Doctorate of Letters was conferred during the seminary’s commencement ceremonies. Archbishop Fabre also celebrated the seminary’s Baccalaureate Mass at the school’s Chapel of the Immaculate Conception prior to commencement.

The seminary presented the honorary doctorate “in acknowledgement and in gratitude for his ministry in the state of Louisiana as a priest of the Diocese of Baton Rouge (ordained in 1989), an auxiliary bishop in the Archdiocese of New Orleans (2007-2013), and as bishop of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux (2013-2022),” said an announcement on the seminary’s website.